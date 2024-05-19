MRA condemns police harassment of journalists

The Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has strongly criticised recent incidents of harassment and intimidation directed at journalists and media organisations by the Nigeria Police Force…

The Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has strongly criticised recent incidents of harassment and intimidation directed at journalists and media organisations by the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCC).

In a statement yesterday, MRA’s Communications Officer, Idowu Adewale, expressed concern over the rising harassment faced by journalists in Nigeria.

The organisation called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene, protect media freedom, and put an end to the abuse of police power and the Cybercrimes Act by influential figures targeting journalists in the line of their constitutional duties.

The MRA cited the case of a reporter with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), Nurudeen Yahaya Akewushola, who was summoned by the police, along with ICIR’s managing directors, under the guise of investigating cyberstalking and defamation allegations.

The police invitation, dated April 16, 2024, and delivered on May 15, demanded their appearance at the NPF-NCC in Abuja on April 24.

He highlighted the potential connection between the police summons and Akewushola’s investigative work, particularly his uncovering of corruption allegations involving former Inspectors General of Police.

Adewale urged President Tinubu to instruct the police to refrain from misusing the Cybercrimes Act to suppress journalistic freedom, emphasising the critical role of a free and independent press in a democratic society.