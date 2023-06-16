INEC leadership: IPAC seeks implementation of Nnamani, Uwais’ report

The Chairman, Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Sani Yabagi, has said for Nigeria to have free, fair and credible elections, there is a need to amend…

The Chairman, Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Sani Yabagi, has said for Nigeria to have free, fair and credible elections, there is a need to amend the extant laws in appointing the head of the country’s electoral umpire.

He stated this at a one-day workshop on the 2023 General Elections: Security Stakeholders’ Review organized by the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) in Abuja on Thursday.

Yabagi said, “If you have the agencies that are supposed to give us free, fair, and credible elections; all of them are appointed by just one individual. And more often than not, he is also an interested party, in fact in most cases a participant in the game… And now you want all the agencies that he appoints to now come and say he did not win.

“This is why we must go back to the drawing board and perhaps look at the reports by (Lawal) Uwais and (Ken) Nnamani and see how do we appoint the chairman of INEC, RECs, and the commissioners. You know all these are appointed by the president…

“We need to look at laws and see where we need to make amends so that going forward, people we appoint into these positions will be able to give us what we want and they would be able to deliver on the mandate given to them by the constitution.”

Speaking earlier, the Commandant of NISS, Alhaji Ayodele Saheed Adeleke, said the workshop was in line with the mandate of the institute to address the most critical aspect of Nigeria’s democratic process which is the security of elections.

