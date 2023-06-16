Corps members developing rural areas through CDS – NYSC DG

Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General, Yushau Dogara Ahmed, has said there is no rural community in Nigeria that has not witnessed…

Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General, Yushau Dogara Ahmed, has said there is no rural community in Nigeria that has not witnessed development through the Community Development Services (CDS) activities of corps members.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja at the Launch of 2023 Community Development Services and Director General’s award, he said apart from bridging the imbalance in rural-urban development, efforts of corps members also reawaken stakeholders’ consciousness of the needs of the rural dwellers.

He mentioned that parts of the CDS activities carried out included the construction of schools, health centres, roads and culverts; provision of water as well as the mentorship of pupils/students in science, technology, arts and information technology through guidance, and the conduct of quiz and extra-mural lessons, among others.

Ahmed noted that the idea behind CDS activities was geared towards accelerating development, especially at the grassroots, hence, CDS was categorized into individual, group and collaborative.

On his part, Permanent Secretary Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr Olusade Adesola, said he was confident that the present administration would accord priority to the NYSC in view of its immense contributions to the overall development of our dear nation.

“It is interesting to note that a good number of the Corps members we are celebrating today for their outstanding community development projects might have had no contact with their host communities prior to their deployment for the National Service,”

“Yet they were driven by the spirit of patriotism to contribute towards uplifting the living standard of the inhabitants of those communities. This is, indeed, a reflection of the selflessness, hard work, and can-do spirit of the average Nigerian,” he said.

