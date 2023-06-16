How Max Air lost two tyres during Abuja-Yola flight – Report

A preliminary report was on Thursday released on the serious incident involving a Boeing 737-400 aircraft operated by Max Air Limited, showing how a Nigerian…

A preliminary report was on Thursday released on the serious incident involving a Boeing 737-400 aircraft operated by Max Air Limited, showing how a Nigerian aircraftman from the Air Force Hangar reported that an object appearing like a tyre fell off from the aircraft.

No fewer than 144 passengers escaped unhurt when the aircraft with registration marks 5N-MBD lost its tyres between take-off at Yola Airport Adamawa State and on landing at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Nigeria, on May 7, 2023.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) in its preliminary report yesterday also asked the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to apply appropriate sanction to the airline for overwriting the cockpit voice record (CVR).

In its 24-point findings on the incident released by the NSIB director general, Engr Akin Olateru, it was also confirmed that after losing the first tyre on take-off in Yola, the second tyre was also severely damaged by fire on landing in Abuja.

Forex scarcity bites harder on airlines as operators mull flight suspension

Fuel subsidy removal: NEC recommends palliatives for workers, vulnerable

In its recommendations, NSIB said Max Air Limited Quality Assurance should ensure maintenance activities are supervised and monitored in accordance with the Maintenance Control Manual.

It asked the NCAA to conduct regular safety management system (SMS) assessments to evaluate the capability of Max Air limited to effectively manage safety.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...