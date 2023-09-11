Indigenous firm seeks to bridge housing deficit

A Nigerian real estate investor and developer, Palton Morgan Holdings, has said it is committed to providing quality housing solutions toward addressing the housing deficit…

A Nigerian real estate investor and developer, Palton Morgan Holdings, has said it is committed to providing quality housing solutions toward addressing the housing deficit in the country.

It is estimated that an investment of N21 trillion is required to provide housing units to fill the over 28 million housing deficit in the country.

The Lagos-based real estate company said it will organise an exclusive business meeting in Abuja to exhibit the best of its developments across the country.

According to Business/Assets Development Director, Oladimeji Olatunji-Audu, the meeting is a great opportunity for prospects to enjoy exclusive offers like low-entry initial deposit, and special discounts among others.

He said the current state of the nation’s economy is when forward-looking investors should be investing in real estate as the economy is poised to rebound, leading to high returns on investments.

“It would also involve networking opportunities, discussions about investment prospects, and presentations about real estate market trends and potential Returns On Investment. (ROI),” he stated.

He stressed that the company is also seeking to attract high-net-worth individuals and investors from other countries to bring in foreign investment, which can contribute to the growth of the local economy.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...