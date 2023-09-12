Oil theft: Northern forum urges Tinubu to call Navy to order over arrests

The Northern Peoples Forum (Kwungiyar Mutanen Arewa) yesterday urged President Bola Tinubu to bring the Nigerian Navy segment operating in the oil bearing rivers of…

The Northern Peoples Forum (Kwungiyar Mutanen Arewa) yesterday urged President Bola Tinubu to bring the Nigerian Navy segment operating in the oil bearing rivers of the Niger Delta back to its mandate.

The forum made the call plea during a protest at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Abuja, over the arrest of some personnel of Tantita Security Limited: Asonja Goddey, Obajimi Oluwaseyifunmi, Awolowo Aribo, and Oluwadaisi Balogun by the Navy.

The forum’s chairman, Saidu Bello and national secretary, Aminu Saad Beli, expressed concern over the recent activities of the Navy in the region.

“Any circumstances under which the main source of the Nigerian economy is affected upsets not only the Nigerian state, but several ancillary units and services that rely on the Nigerian economy,” Bello said.

“We urge the Navy to make arrests in response to any illegal activities across the border, originating from inbound marine activities. This will allow other security agencies assigned to police Nigeria’s waterways to effectively carry out their duties.”

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...