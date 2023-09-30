Independence anniversary: NSCDC assures security in FCT, deploys 3000 personnel

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Olusola Odumosu, has directed the deployment of 3000 personnel to…

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Olusola Odumosu, has directed the deployment of 3000 personnel to provide security and protection for citizens and all critical infrastructures in the FCT.

In a statement by the Command’s spokesperson, ASC1 Comfort Okomanyi, said in a statement that the Commandant assured residents of a hitch-free 63rd Independence Anniversary celebration devoid of any untoward situation throughout the period of the celebration and beyond.

Odumosu stated that all strategic departments and units in the Command Headquarters, Area Commands and Divisional offices have been directed to ensure high-security presence and visibility in the city centre, the satellite towns and other suburbs of the FCT.

He assured of routine and confidence-building patrols in different parts of the FCT, especially in public places such as markets, parks, recreation centres and places of worship to prevent infiltration by hostile elements planning to disrupt the peaceful celebration.

The Commandant assured the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, of the unflinching commitment of the NSCDC in combating crimes and criminality in the FCT in line with the vision and mission of his administration.

He further directed his officers and men to work hand in glove with other security agencies, especially the Police, DSS, the Armed Forces and other paramilitary agencies within the FCT in ensuring peace and security for all residents.

