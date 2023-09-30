Journalists barred from covering Sokoto Tribunal judgment 

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have barred journalists from covering the judgment of the Sokoto Governorship Election Petition Tribunal. The operatives who…

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have barred journalists from covering the judgment of the Sokoto Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The operatives who said they were working on directives from above only allowed journalists from NTA, NAN and state-owned media journalist into the court room at the High Court, where the ruling is ongoing.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Governor Ahmad Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the March 18 election.

Dissatisfied, Sa’idu Umar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) headed for the court, asking that his opponent’s victory be annulled over alleged non-qualification and alleged electoral fraud.

The three-member panel of judges is led by Justice Haruna Mshelia.

