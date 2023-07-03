Include Abuja natives on ministerial list – CSOs

The Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) and some other Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to include…

The Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) and some other Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to include the FCT’s original inhabitants as he prepares to release his ministerial list.

In a joint statement on Sunday, the CSOs noted that considering the decades-long marginalisation and political relegation endured by the original inhabitants of the FCT, who gave up ancestral lands for which they had not been adequately compensated by the Nigerian state, the call became imperative.

In the statement jointly signed by Dr Ibrahim M. Zikirullahi, Executive Director of CHRICED; Ambassador Hannatu Aze Usman-Nga, Executive Director of the Association of FCT Traditional Rulers Wives; among others, the CSOs noted that while cabinet appointment of the FCT’s original inhabitants would not address all the issues of marginalisation and political exclusion affecting them, it would serve as an important step in demonstrating their contributions to Nigeria’s growth and development, especially considering Section 42(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which guaranteed their inclusion like other Nigerians.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...