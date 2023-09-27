WORD-FOR-WORD: The ‘last Conversation’ Between Naira Marley, MohBad

Twenty-four hours after he broke his silence on the death of his former record label signee, music star Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley has released…

MohBad, who left Marlian Records at the height of his disagreement with the label last year, had released a video saying if he died, his former boss should be held responsible.

This perhaps had fueled the anger against Naira Marley, who struggled to clear his name to no avail.

In an interview with Reno Omokri, former Presidential aide, Naira Marley released the last conversation with MohBad.

See details below:

Naira Marley: You don’t feel like that again but one yeur ago, you felt like killing yourself. And you are still surrounded by the same thing that’s stressing you. And I explained things to you… You have made a video saying if you die, Naira Marley and his team should be blamed. Now that you want to kill yourself, what do you expect people to say?

MohBad: I felt like that at the time but I don’t feel like that anymore.

Naira Marley: But that was like one hour ago. You locked yourself up and was about killing yourself. If it had happened, what do you think people would have said about the video you made?

MohBad: I’m sorry, sir. Please, don’t be annoyed with me.

Naira Marley: I’m not. I just need to look after you. I’ve told you, ‘don’t stress yourself’. Do whatever you want and say whatever you want. If you say Wunmi, please go to my father’s house and don’t come here for now, it will be done. Be free to say it. I know you say you feel like no one likes you but it’s just a thought and you need to erase it.

MohBad: I’m trying every day to erase it and be around people.

