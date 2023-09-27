Naira Marley releases last conversation with MohBad

Ace singer, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has released a video of the last conversation he had with his late former record…

Ace singer, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has released a video of the last conversation he had with his late former record label signee, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji, aka Mohbad.

Mohbad died on September 12 and was buried the next day.

However, Naira Marley and some members of Marlian Records, including Sam Larry, were called out for allegedly frustrating him.

But the Marlian Records boss in a statement shared on his Instagram handle on Tuesday absolved himself of any wrongdoing.

Circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death will be unveiled in due time – Naira Marley

What Nigeria must do to strengthen naira – Bismarck Rewane

In a video shared on X by Reno Omokri, former presidential media aide, Naira Marley could be heard communicating with Mohbad in Yoruba language.

“You said you are not feeling so anymore, but one hour ago you felt like killing yourself and you still surround yourself with the things stressing you.. The last time you made a video saying if anything happens to you, Naira Marley and the Marlian team should be held responsible, but now you want to kill yourself,” Naira Marley said in the video.

Responding, the late upcoming singer said, “I don’t even know how to explain to you right now.”

“But one hour ago, you said you felt like killing yourself… If you kill yourself, what do you think people will say after you’ve made a video that I was after your life?,” the Marlian boss asked.

Mohbad replied saying, “Please don’t be angry.”

Daily Trust had reported how Mohbad, in February last year, raised the alarm over attempts on his life by suspected members of the Marlian group.

He said should anything untoward happens to him, Naira Marley and the crew members should be held responsible.

The late singer raised the alarm on an Instagram live video hours after his release from National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) custody.

In the Instagram video, the deceased speaking in his local dialect(Yoruba) mixed with English, said NDLEA arrested him with Zinoleesky and others but he was released.

He further said when he returned, members of the Marlian music tried to harm him.

“I’m just trying to ask like am I a bad boy? I don’t really mean it from my mind. So I don’t know these people have been hating on me.

“They have been doing bad things on me, I went mad because of this issue, now they are trying to kill me. Everybody in the whole world please help me, if I die woh na Marlian music and Naira Marley kill me.

“Abeg if I die like this, God, please help me. Look at all these people sha my God will never fuck me up, never. I’m in Idado estate,” he had said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...