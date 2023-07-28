The senator representing Nasarawa South in the National Assembly, Mohammed Onawo, said he is not in opposition to destroy Nigeria but to offer alternative views…

The senator representing Nasarawa South in the National Assembly, Mohammed Onawo, said he is not in opposition to destroy Nigeria but to offer alternative views that will bring rapid socio-economic development.

In an interview with newsmen yesterday in Abuja on national issues, including the rising cost of living, Onawo said though the removal of fuel subsidy was done with good intention, “it was ill-timed”.

He said, “They said we are losing 400 billion every month. And they said the palliative is N500 billion to share N8,000 to 12 million people. How did they come about this figure of 12 million?

“The best thing to do is, if the palliative is to solve the problem that the removal of subsidy has caused, why not take up something that will reduce hardship especially as it concerns transportation?”

He said instead of sharing N8,000 to poor households without any significant impact, the government should use the money to buy buses and distribute them to all the 774 local government areas.

“So, if this is really intended to help people, not to enrich the richer people, then the government will need to rethink on what to do with this money.

“Yes, I’m in the opposition, but I’m not in opposition to destroy my country.

“If there is a government that comes up with positive policies that will touch the lives of my people, I’m in for it, but to come and say we want to start giving 8,000, I’m opposed to it.

The 5,000 they shared, none entered my village.”

The PDP senator also decried activities of illegal foreign miners, who he said engaged in mining solid mineral resources without regard to the country’s laws. He called for stiff penalties for any culprit.

“They take away millions on a daily basis, they go to our local governments, give our local chiefs 5,000 dollars, 10,000 dollars and they look at it as a lot of money,” he said.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...