Gunmen attack Edo pastor, kill wife in church’s frontage

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed the killing of Mrs Peace Chinyereugo, wife of the pastor of God’s Vineyard of Grace Dominion Assembly, Rev. Dr Samuel Chinyereugo, by gunmen in Edo State.

It was gathered that the pastor was attacked by gunmen suspected to be assassins in front of the church located at Upper Lawani Street, New Benin, Edo State on August 14.

It was further gathered that Pastor Samuel and his assistant also sustained bullet injuries during the attack.

The gunmen, it was gathered, trailed the cleric, who drove in company of his wife to the church before opening fire on them in front of the church.

City & Crime gathered that the assailants trailed the cleric from GRA area of the city, where he had visited a friend and on getting close his church, the vehicle overtook and blocked his car.

Three armed men were said to have alighted from the car and opened fire on them and in the process, the pastor, his wife and his assistant sustained injuries.

It was learnt that the trio were rushed to the hospital but the pastor’s wife was later confirmed dead by the doctor.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident, said no arrest has been made so far but that the command had commenced full-scale investigation to unmask and prosecute the perpetrators.

