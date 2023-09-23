Illegal occupants, traders to lose their property, Sanwo-Olu says

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said illegal occupants, traders and squatters who have been cleared off the Lagos-Badagry Expressway will lose their property and means…

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said illegal occupants, traders and squatters who have been cleared off the Lagos-Badagry Expressway will lose their property and means of livelihood should they make any attempt to return to the corridor.

The governor issued the warning on the heels of the cleanup exercise along the 10-lane Lagos-Badagry Highway.

The exercise, being carried out by the Special Intervention Team, is led by Area Commander of Ikeja Police Division, Bayo Suleiman, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

In the ongoing cleanup operation, which started last month, the special Taskforce has successfully ejected illegal occupants and traders from the Doyin section of the highway towards Mile 2, paving the way for road reconstruction and regeneration of the corridor.

Sanwo-Olu, who had one-on-one engagements with residents and traders along the route, assured that the Doyin section of the highway will be properly reconstructed after the rainy season.

