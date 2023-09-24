Plateau gov’ship judgment, temporary setback – Rep Gagdi

The lawmaker representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, has described the recent judgment by the Plateau…

The lawmaker representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, has described the recent judgment by the Plateau State gubernatorial election tribunal as a minor setback in the broader political landscape.

Daily Trust on Sunday reports that the tribunal had dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nentawe Yilwatda, for lacking merit and upheld the election of Caleb Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as governor of the state.

But in a statement in Abuja yesterday, Gagdi said while the judgment represented a temporary setback, it did not shake his unwavering faith in the justice system.

Gagdi, who also serves as chairman of the House Committee on Navy, emphasised that the outcome was just one phase in the electoral process, adding that the journey for justice is far from over.

“The verdict of the tribunal is one of the three stages available for us to seek redress. It was a minor setback that neither dwindled nor extinguished my trust in the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

“While we await the position of the party leaders and our principal on the next line of action, I appeal to our supporters not to despair, but remain committed to the ideals of the Generation Next mantra and behave in ourselves with utmost decorum as it is usually in our character.

“The best is saved for the last! Because it is not yet over until it is over. We are optimistic of a better outcome at the appellate courts,” he said.

