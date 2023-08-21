I’ll hold you responsible for infractions, Minister warns paramilitary chiefs

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has warned the paramilitary service chiefs in the ministry that he would hold them accountable for any infraction in their…

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has warned the paramilitary service chiefs in the ministry that he would hold them accountable for any infraction in their agencies.

Tunji-Ojo gave the charge on Monday when he addressed the head of the agencies under the supervision of the Ministry after assuming office.

While charging them to discharge their duties in line with extant, he said: “I am here to work but in working we must have a good environment. The work of this ministry affects everyone whether you are rich or poor.

“I don’t lead from the back, I lead from the front. We will try, we will do our best to provide leadership, built on the foundation of your support.

“I do not inherit enemies and I do not inherit friends. I make my own enemies and I earn my own friends. I am here to make a change and I am here to deliver results and I need you to help me to do that.

“Just as Mr President will hold me accountable for whatever happens in the Ministry of Interior, I will never hold your subordinates responsible for anything; I will hold you responsible for anything that goes wrong”, he added.

