Rape: Man U part ways with Greenwood after internal investigation

Manchester United have announced that Mason Greenwood “did not commit the offences” of rape and assault he was accused of.

The Old Trafford further added that the 21-year-old striker will need to continue his career away from the club.

The club made these known in a statement released on its website on Monday.

Greenwood was arrested following accusations of assault and rape by the young striker against his ex-girlfriend in January, and was immediately handed an indefinite suspension by the club.

He was however absolved of all charges days later but remained suspended by the club as it painstakingly carried out its internal investigation.

The English Premier League side has completed its lengthy investigation, concluding that Greenwood did not commit the offences.

“Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged,” the club revealed.

However, the club struggling to recreate its fading past glory added that while the academy graduate has taken responsibility for the turn of events, he will have to continue his football at another club.

“That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for. All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United.

“It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.”

Mason Greenwood last played for Man United, Carabao Cup winners, in their 1-0 win over West Ham United on January 22. He scored 35 goals in 129 appearances for the club he joined as a six-year-old.

