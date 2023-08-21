New Interior Minister assumes office, shuts out journalists

The newly sworn-in Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has assumed office at the ministry. However, correspondents covering the ministry were shut out from covering his…

The newly sworn-in Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has assumed office at the ministry.

However, correspondents covering the ministry were shut out from covering his assumption.

Tunji-Ojo, who was initially assigned to the new ministry of Blue Economy, arrived at the Area-one federal secretariat in a carnival procession hour after his inauguration.

The invited correspondents who had been waiting for hours before the minister’s arrival at 2:20 pm, were denied entrance into the hall where the proramme was holding.

While some journalists were rough-handled by some paramilitary officers at the ministry, others were forcefully turned back.

One of the senior Ministry’s officials who ordered security to deny Newsmen access to the venue, said the meeting “is a family affairs. So only the minister’s guests should be allowed in.”

