I’ll Choose Olubadan stool over Nigeria’s Presidency – APC Senator

Kola Balogun, senator representing Oyo South, says he prefers the stool of Olubadan to the presidency. Balogun, immediate younger brother of the Olubadan of Ibadan;…

Kola Balogun, senator representing Oyo South, says he prefers the stool of Olubadan to the presidency.

Balogun, immediate younger brother of the Olubadan of Ibadan; Dr. Lekan Balogun, said this while delivering a speech titled “Freedom of expression: A driver for all other human rights” at the 30th World Press Freedom Day organized by the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Zone B in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The senator, whose tenure will end by June due to his inability to secure a second term ticket, spoke while detailing the circumstances which led to his failure to secure a second term ticket.

According to him, an high chief in Ibadan stood in his way to secure the ticket.

Bandits’ attacks: Kebbi senator-elect condoles affected communities

Abiodun asked to fulfill promises to Ogun best teacher

While exonerating some high chiefs in Ibadan who were present at the occasion, he added that the unnamed high chief had been against him solely because of the role he played in the emergence of the present Olubadan; among other contestants in the race.

Earlier, he had said that he was not bothered by his failure to secure the ticket as his family had been greatly blessed by God.

He added that his opponents got their rewards as they failed in their political strives too.

In his words: “ If you ask me to choose between the presidency of this country and the Olubadan, I will choose Olubadan.”

An highlight of the event was the presentation of a plaque of honour to Balogun who expressed joy and satisfaction with the gesture from NUJ Zone B.

Earlier in his address, the senator who described himself as an uncompromising advocate of freedom of expression, noted that natural freedom is difficult to suppress.

Also, he advocated for better remuneration, substantial welfare packages and improved personal security for media practitioners.

The event was graced by some members of the Olubadan In Council like High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola; the Otun Balogun of Ibadan land, High Chief Aransi Adebimpe, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN).

Also, Barr. Niyi Ajewole; the newly elected President General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Prof. Oyeyinka Oyewo; HOD; Department of Communication and Language Arts University of Ibadan, APC stalwarts in the state, executive members of NUJ Zone B, journalists and others were also at the event.