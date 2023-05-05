Abiodun asked to fulfill promises to Ogun best teacher

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Ogun State has called on Governor Dapo Abiodun to honour and reward Engineer Olumayowa Idowu who emerged as the…

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Ogun State has called on Governor Dapo Abiodun to honour and reward Engineer Olumayowa Idowu who emerged as the best graduating student in engineering from the prestigious Oxford University in the United Kingdom (UK).

Idowu had emerged as the best graduating student out of the 50 selected Best Civil Servants in the Nigerian Public Service at the World Class Leadership Programme of Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford, an initiative of AIG Imoukhuede Institute after a very rigorous and multi-staged screening exercise.

Also, TUC asked Abiodun to redeem the promises made to awardees of the 2022 World Teachers by the state government

Speaking during the celebration of 2023 Workers’ Day at the MKO Abiola International Stadium in Kuto, Abeokuta, the state Chairman of TUC, Comrade Akeem Lasisi called on Abiodun to reward the outstanding student.