ACF appoints Bashir Dalhatu as BoT chair

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has appointed the Wazirin Dutse, Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, as its Board of Trustees’ chairman.

The appointment was approved during the forum’s meeting held in Kaduna on Tuesday following the death of Ambassador Shehu Malami Sarkin Sudan months ago.

The new ACF BoT chairman was born in Dutse, in the present day Jigawa State, on November 12, 1949.

He attended Rumfa College, Kano, from 1963 to 1967 and in 1972, received a Bachelor’s degree in Law from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, and was called to the bar in 1973 before later studying law in London.

He served in the government of Kano State in various ministries, including the Kano State Ministry of Works and Survey and Ministry of Agriculture, before later becoming state counsel in the Ministry of Justice. He later founded a private practice B. M. Dalhatu & Co. in Kano.

Meanwhile, Mr Gabriel Aduku and Alhaji Murtala Aliyu have formally assumed office as the National Executive Council’s chairman and secretary of the ACF respectively after ratification by the selection committee and the BoT.

Aduku, took over from Chief Audu Ogbeh; while Aliyu, re-emerged as secretary for another three years.

The chairman, in his acceptance speech, thanked God and members of the ACF for their support.

He said he and other executive members would deploy all they had in their various capacities for the progress of the ACF.

Also on his part, Dalhatu, said it was regrettable that socio-economic challenges facing the North continued to multiply.

He said, “As men of courage, we will do our best to put first the interest of the region in anything we intend to achieve that can also unite us with the rest part of the country so that by the end of our tenure we will have achievements to show for it.”

Others elected into the position of NWC included Sen. Ibrahim Ida as Deputy Chairman, Northwest, Alhaji Muhammed Kari, Vice Chairman, Northeast; Alhaji Ibrahim Moriki, Deputy Secretary General, Northwest and Achanna Yaro from Gombe State as Legal Adviser, Northeast, among others.

