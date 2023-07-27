Fintiri grants N10,000 subsidy allowances to workers, pensioners

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has approved a monthly subsidy allowance of N10,000 for government workers and pensioners in the state as part…

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has approved a monthly subsidy allowance of N10,000 for government workers and pensioners in the state as part of efforts to mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

The subsidy will be granted for six months.

The Chief of Staff to the governor, who is also the Chairman of the Special Committee on Mitigating the Effect of Fuel Subsidy Removal, Dr Edgar Amos, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Government House Yola.

He revealed that the governor had also approved the full implementation of the national minimum wage for local government workers, effective from next month’s salary.

He said the state government would also procure 70 trucks of maize and 20 trucks of rice for distribution to citizens at a subsidized rate.

He added that the government would also buy 50 trucks of fertilizer and sell to workers at a subsidized rate in addition to buying shuttling buses for workers.

The state Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Dauda Adamu Aliyu, said the steps taken by the state government were commendable and would go a long way in providing relief.

