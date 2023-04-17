If I died in my first marriage, I’d have been forgotten — Foluke Daramola

Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola-Salako, has disclosed why she stayed in her previous marriage for years despite being a victim of domestic from when the marriage…

Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola-Salako, has disclosed why she stayed in her previous marriage for years despite being a victim of domestic from when the marriage began.

Speaking during a recent interview with TVC, the actress who is now remarried said, “My first marriage, on the night of my wedding was when I noticed abuse. But because of what people will say; and God has already orchestrated it because my wonderful kids are from the marriage.

“When I finally decided to step out [of the marriage], people did not understand why I stepped out. But I understood that I needed to go. A lot of people did not receive it well, but if I hadn’t stepped out, if I had died there, by now I would have been a forgotten case.

“So, it is better for people not to accept my reality or my truth but I accept my own truth than for me to lose my life in the process of trying to prove to the world what I’m going through.”