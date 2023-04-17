5 Nigerian Artistes to Watch out for in 2023

1 . Khaid Sulaimon Shekoni Solomon, better known as Khaid, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He was born in 2004 in Lagos State, Nigeria,…

1 . Khaid

Sulaimon Shekoni Solomon, better known as Khaid, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He was born in 2004 in Lagos State, Nigeria, and is from the country’s Western region.

Just out of fun and immense passion, Khaid started recording and sharing freestyles on Instagram and tagging celebrities like Don Jazzy, Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Sydney Talker, and numerous other celebrities.

Nigerian comedian Sydney Talker got to know about him when his friend showed him Khaid’s freestyle videos and Sydney immediately picked interest in him.

Khaid started recording and uploading freestyles on Instagram for the sheer joy of it, tagging Nigerian music stars such as Don Jazzy, Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Sydney Talker, and many others.

Sydney Talker, a Nigerian comedian, first heard about him after a buddy showed him Khaid’s freestyle videos, and he was immediately taken with him.

Khaid moved to Sydney’s apartment and stayed with him for a year after Sydney Talker messaged him on Instagram. In January 2022, Sydney created his record label, Neville Records, and signed Khaid as his first artist.

On January 28th, 2022, Khaid made his debut with the song ‘WITH YOU,’ a love song that quickly became a hit record, topping numerous Nigerian music charts.

2. Raebel

Raebel is a Nigerian artist who is actively carving out her own niche in the music industry with a unique style that combines alternative R&B, Neo-soul, reggae/dancehall, and a dash of traditional Nigerian flavor.

Raebel’s biggest song in 2022, ‘Miniskirt,’ was originally a freestyle that became a huge hit single after she collaborated with Timbun, who produced the song. The song is currently a radio anthem and dance floor filler, also one of Nigerian trending songs as well as one of the most popular on social media.

Raebel’s forceful and distinct vocal style is combined with elements of dancehall and afrobeat to create an infectious beat. The quick sing-along tune flawlessly captures her line, ‘I’m Not Like Your Other Girls,’ ensuring MINISKIRT will be the ladies’ anthem in nightclubs this holiday season.

She also collaborated with Africa’s best video director, TG Omori, who is now also her Creative Director, to bring the song’s graphics to life. Raebel is ready to take her followers on a new adventure this year, especially THE RAEBELLIONs, the name of her global fan base.

3. Kayode

While Kayode is an indisputable talent and rising artist who has been releasing songs for the previous three years, Live Forever, which was released in 2021, blew up the music charts.

He grew up listening to sounds from Wizkid, Mo’Hits, and other acts, but he was especially drawn to music from American rapper Lil Wayne, up until the moment he had to take a break from recording music, and cites him as a key influence of his style.

Kayode’s song “Live Forever” was a top trending record on Tik Tok. This song has received a lot of streaming and views on many music platforms due to its well-composed vocals.

Kay Kay, whose full name is Oluwakayode Oyetoro, is working really hard for himself in order to fulfill his musical ambitions.

4. Odumodublvck

Odumodublvck is a boisterous Nigerian rapper most recognized for his bold, confrontational words and attitude, as well as his blend of afrobeat, grime, and drill. As a result, he has created his own unique hip-hop sound. He inked a record deal with NATIVE Records in 2022, in collaboration with Def Jam Recordings. Odumodu raps largely in Nigerian Pidgin English, offering funny, colorful anecdotes about his culture and everyday life. “Picanto,” a punchline-heavy afro hip-hop cut featuring Zlatan and Ecko Miles, is his most recent release.

5. Bloody Civilian

Bloody Civilian is an Abuja-based producer who has only recently begun her career as a music artist. She was chosen to contribute music production to the soundtrack of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever even before she had launched her debut single, realizing she would be a crucial component of Marvel’s upcoming blockbuster. Tunji Balogun, the same man that signed Tems, SZA, and Kendrick, is the CEO of Def Jam. She released her debut track “How To Kill A Man” in October 2022, which was a sarcastic instruction to women on how to reclaim their agency packaged in a Nigerian Afropop wrapper.