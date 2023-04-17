Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards has released the list of nominees for the 9th edition of its award ceremony, which is scheduled to hold next…

Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards has released the list of nominees for the 9th edition of its award ceremony, which is scheduled to hold next month.

The nominees were announced on Sunday night by Bisola Aiyeola and Adjetey Anang, alongside children actors, Jasmine Olarotimi and Nifemi Lawal.

The AMVCAs recognise and celebrate outstanding performances in African television and film across diverse genres.

Mum sells 18-month-old child for N600,000 to repay loan

Daily Trust photojournalist arrested for covering aviation unions’ protest in Lagos

The organisers said 10 categories would be opened to public votes, while others will be decided by the AMVCA panel of judges, headed by veteran filmmaker, Femi Odugbemi.

‘Anikulapo’ bagged the most nominations of the night with 16 nominations, followed by ‘Brotherhood’and ‘Shanty Town’ with 11 nominations, respectively.

See full list of nominations below:

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA, MOVIE OR TV SERIES

Bimbo Ademoye – Anikulapo

Ini Dima-Okojie – Flawsome

Immaculata Oko Kasum – Ile Owo

Osas Ighodaro – Man of God

Enado Odigie – Flawsome

Nimo Loveline – The Planters Plantation

Queen Nwokoye – STRAINED

Nse Ikpe-Etim – Shanty Town

Ini Edo – Shanty Town

Scarlet Gomez – Wura

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Mercy Johnson- Okojie – Battle on Buka Street

Funke Akindele – Battle on Buka Street

Mercy Johnson- Okojie – Passport

Bimbo Ademoye – Selina

Albert Oluwatoyin – Visa on Arrival

Grace Wacuka – Married to Work

BEST ACTOR IN COMEDY (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Adokiye Horsfall – Inside Life

Charles Etubiebi – Just Friends

Charles Inojie – City Hustler

Chinedu Ikedieze – Aki and PawPaw

Kunle Idowu – Unintentional

Nedu Ani ( Nedu Wazobia) – Inside Life

Nkem Owoh – Battle on Buka Street

Nosa Afolabi (Lasisi Elenu) – The Razz Guy

Samuel Perry (Brother Shaggi) – Inside Life

Samuel Perry (Brother Shaggi) – Survivors

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA, MOVIE OR TV SERIES

Chidi Mokeme – Shanty Town

Blossom Chukwujekwu – The Trade

Tope Tedela – All The Colours Of The World Are Between Black and White

Femi Adebayo – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

O.C. Ukeje – Black Mail

NKakalukanyi Patriq – Tembele

Daniel Etim-Effiong – Kofa

Chimezie Imo – Choke

Tobi Bakre – Brotherhood

Richard Mofe Damijo – Four Four Forty Four

Best Supporting Actor (Movie or TV series)

Abdisattar Ahmed – Gascal

Bucci Franklin – The Razz Guy

James Webbo – County 49

Jeff Roberts Walusimbi – Bedroom Chains

O.C. Ukeje – Brotherhood

Taiwo Hassan – Anikulapo

Yinka Quadri – Anikulapo

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama or TV Series

Efe Irele – Four Four Forty Four

Gina Castel – Kofa

Ivie Okujaye – On Your Own

Sola Sobowale – Anikulapo

Teniola Aladese – Love in a Pandemic

Toni Tones – Brotherhood

Best TV Series

Crime and Justice – Yinka Edward

Diiche – James Omokwe

The Plan – Dimbo Atiya, Rahama Sadau, Sarafina Melisa

When Are We Getting Married – Ife Olujuyigbe, Kayode Kasum

Visa On Arrival Season 1 – Bovi Ugboma, Ann Obaseki

Real Housewives of Lagos – Deola Art-Alade & Dare Art Alade

Single Kiasi – Grace Kahaki & Philippe Bresson

Flawsome – Tola Odunsi & Akin Akinkugbe

County 49 – Millicent Ogutu

Game On Season 2 – Vincent Nwachukwu

BEST COSTUME DESIGNER (MOVIE OR TV SERIES)

Millicent Jack – Four Four Forty Four

Ezugworie Franca – Brotherhood

Bolanle Austen-Peters, Clement Effanga, Juliana Dede – Man of God

Toyin Ogundeji – ANIKULAPO

Deola Art-Alade – The Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion Episode

Bunmi Fashina, Tiannah Empire & Secrets of April – Shanty Town

Kingsley Okoye Rex – Nnewi The Land of Gold

BEST WRITER (MOVIE OR TV SERIES)

Jade Osiberu – The Trade

Tunde Apalowo and Jeffery Musa David – KANAANI

Sodi Kurubo, Stephanie Dadet & Victor Aghahowa – Diiche Episode 5

Funke Akindele, Jack’enneth Opukeme, Stephen Oluboyo, Jemine Edukugho – Battle on Buka Street

Yinka Laoye – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Uche Ateli – Choke

Sola Dada – Anikulapo

BEST ART DIRECTOR (MOVIE OR TV SERIES)

Olugbenga Ogunsina and Joy Kadiri – Brotherhood

Pat Nebo & Temple Chima Adighije – Crime & Justice

Wale Adeleke – King Of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Olatunji Afolayan – Battle On Buka Street

Olalekan Isiaka – Shanty Town

Toka Mcbaror – Almajiri

Uche Nwaohiri & Tunde Lawal – Diiche

BEST LIGHTING DESIGNER (MOVIE OR TV SERIES)

Francis Wanyahdeh – Crime & Justice

Matthew Yusuf – Brotherhood

Lanre Omofaiye – Anikulapo

Walter Odhiambo – Shanty Town

Ismail Adewunmi – Ile Owo

Muri Salami – Four Four Forty Four

Francis Wanyahdeh & Ebuka Enejere – Diiche

Renaldo Van Den Berg, Emmanuel Patrick, David Otuokere – Real Housewives of Lagos

Godwin Lawal – Tarella

Segun Adeleke – Flawsome

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Awaiting Trial – Chude Jideowo

100 of Us – Best Okoduwa

Truck Blind Spot – Nathaniel George

Green: The Amazons – Charles F. Solomon; Oluchi Nsofor; Aaron Olayemi; Famous Odion

Nigeria – The debut – Nora Awolowo

Way to the Top – Charles F. Solomon

Baby Blues – Nora Awolowo

BEST ONLINE SOCIAL CONTENT CREATOR

Nollywood Epic Love Story Parody (THE FINALE) – Tee Kuro

Husband’s Side Chick – Steve Chuks

My Sweet Mother Inlaw – Isbae U

VIP BATHROOM – ABIOLA

Back From The Future – Elozonam , Kie Kie

Quick Pronunciations – Kenzy Udosen

Soldiers at War (Compilation) – Oluwadolarz and Abayomi Alvin

The Activist – Edem Victor

Fake Alert with Mercy Johnson – Adeaga Bukunmi

Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion – Bimbo Ademoye

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES -SWAHILI

Safari – Phoebe Ruguru & Njue Kevin

Barakatatu – Malcom Hamisi

Click Click Bang – Philip Karanja Njenga

Frida – Wilson Nkya & Jane Moshi

Mpiganaji – Daniel Manege

Dau – Freddy Feruzi

Mvanmizi – The Intruder – Wilson Nkya

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES Yoruba

Anikulapo – Kunle Afolayan

Ogeere – Ololade Tijani-Ebong

Abebi Seranko Seniyan – Funmi Bank Anthony Abdullahi Abdulrasaq

Mr Raji – Okusanya Bayonle Samson

Morenikeji – Karamot Adeboye

Best Indigenous Language movie or tv series Hausa

AISHA – ABUBAKAR BASHIR MAISHADDA

KWANA CASA’IN – EVANS EJIOGU

LULU DA ANDALU – TY SHABAN

Guzama – Nancy Yiljep

Best Indigenous Language movie or tv series Igbo

Brown Ene, Victor Onwudiwe, Ben Cassie – Ifediche

Shileold A. Ibironke – Ijeoma

Shileold A. Ibironke – Ego Mbute

Trinity Ugonabo – The Bride Price (imego)

Victor Iyke – Uhuruchi

BEST OVERALL MOVIE – AFRICA

Femi Adebayo – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Funke Akindele – Battle on Buka Street

Jade Osiberu – Brotherhood

Kayode Kasum – Ile Owo

Kunle Afolayan – Anikulapo

Mugisha Herbert Morris – Tembele

Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi – Four Four Forty Four

THE MULTICHOICE TALENT FACTORY FILM

A Quiet Intruder

Cheza

Leaked

Revisit

Stinger

Strings

BEST DIRECTOR

Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Babatunde Apalowo – All The Colours of the World are between Black and White

Bolanle Austen – Peters Man of God

Dimeji Ajibola – Shanty Town

Jade Osiberu – The Trade

Kunle Afolayan – Anikulapo

Loukman Ali – Brotherhoods

Mugisha Herbert Morris – Tembele

Obi Emelonye – Black Mail

Tolu Ajayi, Fiyin Gambo, Ifeoma Chukwuogo, James Omokwe – Diiche

BEST MOVIE EAST AFRICA

Click Click Bang – Philip Karanja Njenga

Elenor Nabwiso – Karamoja

Gashumba Emmanuel – Dial M for Maya

Hassan Mageye – Bedroom Chains

Lucy Mwangi – Baba Twins

Mugisha Herbert Morris – Tembele

Nadira Shakur – Married to Work

Omar Hamza – Gacal

Wilson Nkya & Jane Moshi – Frida

Wilson Nkya & Philipo Ngonyani – Mvamizi (The Intruder)

BEST MOVIE SOUTHERN AFRICA

Elvis Chucks – Jewel

Emmanuel Mwape – Silver Lining

Leburugraphy – Ke Bona Spoko

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Charles Oleghe – Diiche

Ekuka Ishaq – Tembele

Idowu Adedapo – Ijakumo the Born Again Stripper

Idowu Adedapo (Mr Views) – Flawsome

Jonathan Kovel – Shanty Town

Jonathan Kovel – Anikulapo

Loukman Ali – Brotherhood

Mex Ossai, Philip Okpokoro, Esmond Igho, KC Obiajulu, Goke Oyerinde – Real Housewives of Lagos

Paul Gambit – Jolly Roger

Yinka Edward – Crime & Justice

BEST MAKE UP – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Carina SFX – The Trade

Feyzo Artistry – Ile Owo

Francisca Otaigbe – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Hakeem Effects Onilogbo – Anikulapo

Hakeem Effects Onilogbo, Jemila Sedik – Battle on Buka Street

Maryam Ndukwe, Hakeem Effects Onilogbo – Shanty Town

Sandra Oyiana-Ogbeni – Tarella

BEST SOUND TRACK – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Abiola Olayinka, Habeeb Adebayo – L.I.F.E.

Adam Songbird and Tolu Obanro – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Gbas Gbos by Tolu Obanro and Adam Songbird – Battle on Buka Street

Jaysynths and Hotkid – Shanty Town

Joel Christian Goffin – Black Mail

Kent Edunjobi – Anikulapo

Q Rodney Abia, Angelo Anosike, Kayode Kasum – Obara’ M

BEST SOUND EDITOR – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Anu Afolayan – Anikulapo

Dare Olaitan, Adio Solanke – Ile Owo

Fredrick Karumba – Click Click Bang

Grey Jones – The Set Up 2

Ismail Kyobe Ssebowa – Bedroom Chains

Kazeem Agboola – Ijakumo the Born Again Stripper

Kolade Kayode Morakinyo – Shanty Town

Kolade Morakinyo, Pius Fatoke – Battle On Buka Street

Q Rodney Abia, Angelo Anosike, Kayode Kasum – Obara’ M

Shiloh Godson – Black Mail

BEST PICTURE EDITOR – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Adio Solanke – Ile Owo

Banjo Onyekachi, Winston Aig-Ohioma, Oluwaseun Adeosun – Diiche

Holmes Awa & Daniel Tom – Crime & Justice

Kimera Paul – Tembele

Martini Akande – Brotherhood

Sanjo Adegoke – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Steve Sodiya – Ijakumo the Born Again Stripper

Temitope Folarin – Anikulapo

Valentine Chukwuma – Battle on Buka Street