Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards has released the list of nominees for the 9th edition of its award ceremony, which is scheduled to hold next month.
The nominees were announced on Sunday night by Bisola Aiyeola and Adjetey Anang, alongside children actors, Jasmine Olarotimi and Nifemi Lawal.
The AMVCAs recognise and celebrate outstanding performances in African television and film across diverse genres.
Mum sells 18-month-old child for N600,000 to repay loan
Daily Trust photojournalist arrested for covering aviation unions’ protest in Lagos
The organisers said 10 categories would be opened to public votes, while others will be decided by the AMVCA panel of judges, headed by veteran filmmaker, Femi Odugbemi.
‘Anikulapo’ bagged the most nominations of the night with 16 nominations, followed by ‘Brotherhood’and ‘Shanty Town’ with 11 nominations, respectively.
See full list of nominations below:
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA, MOVIE OR TV SERIES
Bimbo Ademoye – Anikulapo
Ini Dima-Okojie – Flawsome
Immaculata Oko Kasum – Ile Owo
Osas Ighodaro – Man of God
Enado Odigie – Flawsome
Nimo Loveline – The Planters Plantation
Queen Nwokoye – STRAINED
Nse Ikpe-Etim – Shanty Town
Ini Edo – Shanty Town
Scarlet Gomez – Wura
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
Mercy Johnson- Okojie – Battle on Buka Street
Funke Akindele – Battle on Buka Street
Mercy Johnson- Okojie – Passport
Bimbo Ademoye – Selina
Albert Oluwatoyin – Visa on Arrival
Grace Wacuka – Married to Work
BEST ACTOR IN COMEDY (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
Adokiye Horsfall – Inside Life
Charles Etubiebi – Just Friends
Charles Inojie – City Hustler
Chinedu Ikedieze – Aki and PawPaw
Kunle Idowu – Unintentional
Nedu Ani ( Nedu Wazobia) – Inside Life
Nkem Owoh – Battle on Buka Street
Nosa Afolabi (Lasisi Elenu) – The Razz Guy
Samuel Perry (Brother Shaggi) – Inside Life
Samuel Perry (Brother Shaggi) – Survivors
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA, MOVIE OR TV SERIES
Chidi Mokeme – Shanty Town
Blossom Chukwujekwu – The Trade
Tope Tedela – All The Colours Of The World Are Between Black and White
Femi Adebayo – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)
O.C. Ukeje – Black Mail
NKakalukanyi Patriq – Tembele
Daniel Etim-Effiong – Kofa
Chimezie Imo – Choke
Tobi Bakre – Brotherhood
Richard Mofe Damijo – Four Four Forty Four
Best Supporting Actor (Movie or TV series)
Abdisattar Ahmed – Gascal
Bucci Franklin – The Razz Guy
James Webbo – County 49
Jeff Roberts Walusimbi – Bedroom Chains
O.C. Ukeje – Brotherhood
Taiwo Hassan – Anikulapo
Yinka Quadri – Anikulapo
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama or TV Series
Efe Irele – Four Four Forty Four
Gina Castel – Kofa
Ivie Okujaye – On Your Own
Sola Sobowale – Anikulapo
Teniola Aladese – Love in a Pandemic
Toni Tones – Brotherhood
Best TV Series
Crime and Justice – Yinka Edward
Diiche – James Omokwe
The Plan – Dimbo Atiya, Rahama Sadau, Sarafina Melisa
When Are We Getting Married – Ife Olujuyigbe, Kayode Kasum
Visa On Arrival Season 1 – Bovi Ugboma, Ann Obaseki
Real Housewives of Lagos – Deola Art-Alade & Dare Art Alade
Single Kiasi – Grace Kahaki & Philippe Bresson
Flawsome – Tola Odunsi & Akin Akinkugbe
County 49 – Millicent Ogutu
Game On Season 2 – Vincent Nwachukwu
BEST COSTUME DESIGNER (MOVIE OR TV SERIES)
Millicent Jack – Four Four Forty Four
Ezugworie Franca – Brotherhood
Bolanle Austen-Peters, Clement Effanga, Juliana Dede – Man of God
Toyin Ogundeji – ANIKULAPO
Deola Art-Alade – The Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion Episode
Bunmi Fashina, Tiannah Empire & Secrets of April – Shanty Town
Kingsley Okoye Rex – Nnewi The Land of Gold
BEST WRITER (MOVIE OR TV SERIES)
Jade Osiberu – The Trade
Tunde Apalowo and Jeffery Musa David – KANAANI
Sodi Kurubo, Stephanie Dadet & Victor Aghahowa – Diiche Episode 5
Funke Akindele, Jack’enneth Opukeme, Stephen Oluboyo, Jemine Edukugho – Battle on Buka Street
Yinka Laoye – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)
Uche Ateli – Choke
Sola Dada – Anikulapo
BEST ART DIRECTOR (MOVIE OR TV SERIES)
Olugbenga Ogunsina and Joy Kadiri – Brotherhood
Pat Nebo & Temple Chima Adighije – Crime & Justice
Wale Adeleke – King Of Thieves (Agesinkole)
Olatunji Afolayan – Battle On Buka Street
Olalekan Isiaka – Shanty Town
Toka Mcbaror – Almajiri
Uche Nwaohiri & Tunde Lawal – Diiche
BEST LIGHTING DESIGNER (MOVIE OR TV SERIES)
Francis Wanyahdeh – Crime & Justice
Matthew Yusuf – Brotherhood
Lanre Omofaiye – Anikulapo
Walter Odhiambo – Shanty Town
Ismail Adewunmi – Ile Owo
Muri Salami – Four Four Forty Four
Francis Wanyahdeh & Ebuka Enejere – Diiche
Renaldo Van Den Berg, Emmanuel Patrick, David Otuokere – Real Housewives of Lagos
Godwin Lawal – Tarella
Segun Adeleke – Flawsome
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Awaiting Trial – Chude Jideowo
100 of Us – Best Okoduwa
Truck Blind Spot – Nathaniel George
Green: The Amazons – Charles F. Solomon; Oluchi Nsofor; Aaron Olayemi; Famous Odion
Nigeria – The debut – Nora Awolowo
Way to the Top – Charles F. Solomon
Baby Blues – Nora Awolowo
BEST ONLINE SOCIAL CONTENT CREATOR
Nollywood Epic Love Story Parody (THE FINALE) – Tee Kuro
Husband’s Side Chick – Steve Chuks
My Sweet Mother Inlaw – Isbae U
VIP BATHROOM – ABIOLA
Back From The Future – Elozonam , Kie Kie
Quick Pronunciations – Kenzy Udosen
Soldiers at War (Compilation) – Oluwadolarz and Abayomi Alvin
The Activist – Edem Victor
Fake Alert with Mercy Johnson – Adeaga Bukunmi
Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion – Bimbo Ademoye
BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES -SWAHILI
Safari – Phoebe Ruguru & Njue Kevin
Barakatatu – Malcom Hamisi
Click Click Bang – Philip Karanja Njenga
Frida – Wilson Nkya & Jane Moshi
Mpiganaji – Daniel Manege
Dau – Freddy Feruzi
Mvanmizi – The Intruder – Wilson Nkya
BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES Yoruba
Anikulapo – Kunle Afolayan
Ogeere – Ololade Tijani-Ebong
Abebi Seranko Seniyan – Funmi Bank Anthony Abdullahi Abdulrasaq
Mr Raji – Okusanya Bayonle Samson
Morenikeji – Karamot Adeboye
Best Indigenous Language movie or tv series Hausa
AISHA – ABUBAKAR BASHIR MAISHADDA
KWANA CASA’IN – EVANS EJIOGU
LULU DA ANDALU – TY SHABAN
Guzama – Nancy Yiljep
Best Indigenous Language movie or tv series Igbo
Brown Ene, Victor Onwudiwe, Ben Cassie – Ifediche
Shileold A. Ibironke – Ijeoma
Shileold A. Ibironke – Ego Mbute
Trinity Ugonabo – The Bride Price (imego)
Victor Iyke – Uhuruchi
BEST OVERALL MOVIE – AFRICA
Femi Adebayo – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)
Funke Akindele – Battle on Buka Street
Jade Osiberu – Brotherhood
Kayode Kasum – Ile Owo
Kunle Afolayan – Anikulapo
Mugisha Herbert Morris – Tembele
Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi – Four Four Forty Four
THE MULTICHOICE TALENT FACTORY FILM
A Quiet Intruder
Cheza
Leaked
Revisit
Stinger
Strings
BEST DIRECTOR
Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)
Babatunde Apalowo – All The Colours of the World are between Black and White
Bolanle Austen – Peters Man of God
Dimeji Ajibola – Shanty Town
Jade Osiberu – The Trade
Kunle Afolayan – Anikulapo
Loukman Ali – Brotherhoods
Mugisha Herbert Morris – Tembele
Obi Emelonye – Black Mail
Tolu Ajayi, Fiyin Gambo, Ifeoma Chukwuogo, James Omokwe – Diiche
BEST MOVIE EAST AFRICA
Click Click Bang – Philip Karanja Njenga
Elenor Nabwiso – Karamoja
Gashumba Emmanuel – Dial M for Maya
Hassan Mageye – Bedroom Chains
Lucy Mwangi – Baba Twins
Mugisha Herbert Morris – Tembele
Nadira Shakur – Married to Work
Omar Hamza – Gacal
Wilson Nkya & Jane Moshi – Frida
Wilson Nkya & Philipo Ngonyani – Mvamizi (The Intruder)
BEST MOVIE SOUTHERN AFRICA
Elvis Chucks – Jewel
Emmanuel Mwape – Silver Lining
Leburugraphy – Ke Bona Spoko
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
Charles Oleghe – Diiche
Ekuka Ishaq – Tembele
Idowu Adedapo – Ijakumo the Born Again Stripper
Idowu Adedapo (Mr Views) – Flawsome
Jonathan Kovel – Shanty Town
Jonathan Kovel – Anikulapo
Loukman Ali – Brotherhood
Mex Ossai, Philip Okpokoro, Esmond Igho, KC Obiajulu, Goke Oyerinde – Real Housewives of Lagos
Paul Gambit – Jolly Roger
Yinka Edward – Crime & Justice
BEST MAKE UP – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
Carina SFX – The Trade
Feyzo Artistry – Ile Owo
Francisca Otaigbe – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)
Hakeem Effects Onilogbo – Anikulapo
Hakeem Effects Onilogbo, Jemila Sedik – Battle on Buka Street
Maryam Ndukwe, Hakeem Effects Onilogbo – Shanty Town
Sandra Oyiana-Ogbeni – Tarella
BEST SOUND TRACK – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
Abiola Olayinka, Habeeb Adebayo – L.I.F.E.
Adam Songbird and Tolu Obanro – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)
Gbas Gbos by Tolu Obanro and Adam Songbird – Battle on Buka Street
Jaysynths and Hotkid – Shanty Town
Joel Christian Goffin – Black Mail
Kent Edunjobi – Anikulapo
Q Rodney Abia, Angelo Anosike, Kayode Kasum – Obara’ M
BEST SOUND EDITOR – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
Anu Afolayan – Anikulapo
Dare Olaitan, Adio Solanke – Ile Owo
Fredrick Karumba – Click Click Bang
Grey Jones – The Set Up 2
Ismail Kyobe Ssebowa – Bedroom Chains
Kazeem Agboola – Ijakumo the Born Again Stripper
Kolade Kayode Morakinyo – Shanty Town
Kolade Morakinyo, Pius Fatoke – Battle On Buka Street
Q Rodney Abia, Angelo Anosike, Kayode Kasum – Obara’ M
Shiloh Godson – Black Mail
BEST PICTURE EDITOR – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
Adio Solanke – Ile Owo
Banjo Onyekachi, Winston Aig-Ohioma, Oluwaseun Adeosun – Diiche
Holmes Awa & Daniel Tom – Crime & Justice
Kimera Paul – Tembele
Martini Akande – Brotherhood
Sanjo Adegoke – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)
Steve Sodiya – Ijakumo the Born Again Stripper
Temitope Folarin – Anikulapo
Valentine Chukwuma – Battle on Buka Street