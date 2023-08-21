I’d take few questions because I am hungry, Wike jokes at first briefing as Minister

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, drew laughter and applause from the audience at his first inaugural briefing. He was among the…

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, drew laughter and applause from the audience at his first inaugural briefing.

He was among the 45 ministers whom President Bola Tinubu sworn into office at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday.

After the swearing in ceremony, Wike moved to his office at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) building where he was received by a crowd.

Flanked by Mariya Mahmud, the junior minister, Wike spoke on his plans, vowing to move against structures obstructing Abuja master plan.

The minister also hinted on providing alternative transportation to tricycle operation in the territory.

He added that the government would no longer tolerate the indiscriminate operation of markets and motor parks by the roadside.

He said people selling goods and wares under the umbrella by roadside, illegal motor parks and bus stops would no longer be tolerated, adding that they constitute part of the security challenge in the FCT.

He also said that efforts would be made to strengthen waste management and restore all traffic lights to keep the city clean.

He added that motorcycle and tricycle operators would be banned from the city and put an end to open grazing within the capital city.

“We will consult with stakeholders, the natives, and herdsmen to address some of these problems, including open grazing. We will provide alternatives to reduce the suffering of the people, particularly those without private vehicles.”

“We will bring back mass transit to improve access to public transportation, and therefore, the person in charge of transportation must keep his record clean,” he said.

He said emphasis would be placed on infrastructural development, taking one project at a time to restore the city to its glory.

The minister said development would also be extended to the six Area Councils as part of strategies to decongest the city.

He also said that all revenue leakages would be blocked to be able to mobilise the needed resources for infrastructural development in the FCT.

On security, Wike said that he would work with all security agencies in the FCT and provide them with necessary tools and logistics to rid the city of all criminals.

He solicited the support of all stakeholders, including the media to restore the confidence of the people on President Bola Tinubu-led administration drive to give people hope.

After speaking for a while, Wike said, “I will take one or two questions because I am getting hungry. Let me not be talking and I faint, they will say the new minister has fainted and it will come out on the first page of newspaper.”

