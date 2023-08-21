BREAKING: Wike threatens demolition of houses on day one in office

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has threatened to embark on demolition of houses built illegally. The minister said this in his…

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has threatened to embark on demolition of houses built illegally.

The minister said this in his inaugural address at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) office on Monday.

He was among the 45 ministers whom President Bola Tinubu swore into office at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Flanked by Mariya Mahmud, Minister of FCT (state), Wike vowed to move against structures obstructing Abuja master plan.

“People who are distorting the master plan of Abuja, too bad… Refuse everywhere. Those being paid for refuse collection, what are they doing? So, we must also sit down to look at different ways of waste disposal. It is very key. All those people distorting the master plan of Abuja, too bad.. if you know you have built where you are not supposed to build, it will go down, be you a minister or an ambassador.

“If you know you have developed where you are not supposed to develop your house must go down. Those who have taken over the green area to build, sorry the green area must come back. So, If you know you have anybody who is involved, anyone that has taken over the green areas and the parks to restaurants, we won’t accept that. Sorry, if your father or your mother has done that, there is nothing I can do.

“The period of land racketeering is over; those government has given C of O and they refuse to develop, the land is gone. I’m going to revoke them. We will take back the land and give it to those who want to develop. Those of you who also have refused to pay your ground rent. non-payment of ground rent is a breach of covenant. Abuja needs money too. The source of the revenue includes ground rent. So, if you have not paid, I won’t be tired to revoke.”

