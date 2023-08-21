‘Wadata Plaza will go down’, Reactions trail Wike’s demolition threat

Mixed reactions have greeted the threat of the newly-inaugurated Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to demolish houses built illegally. The minister…

The minister issued the threat in his inaugural address at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) office.

“All those people who are distorting the master plan of Abuja, too bad too bad. If you know you are building where you’re not supposed to build, it will go down,” Wike said.

“If you know you have anybody that has taken the green areas, the parks, and now built restaurant. No will not accept that. If your father has done that, sorry. There is nothing I can do. It will go down.”

He also vowed that government would revoke undeveloped portions of land sold to people.

Reacting to Wike’s statements on X, Nigerians poured out their thoughts as many expect him to be brutal in the administration of the FCT, as he will not mind whose ox is gored.

Tweeting a video of the press conference, one Akin Akinwale, wrote, “Wadata Plaza will go down.”

Wadata Plaza will go down. pic.twitter.com/qMQ19IjNSY — Akin Akinwale (@mrlurvy) August 21, 2023

“Emperor Wike is here. Abuja don receive visitor!” @ItsOladeni reacted.

@Ibrazeez1 said, “Wike is in town, everyone be it individual or company must sit up and do the right thing at the right time. Next press conference will be “all eyes on Judiciary” and 25% Abuja special citizens of Nigeria later.”

“To be honest, this na Wike third term,” @krisifesi wrote. “From Governor of Rivers State to Governor of FCT.”

