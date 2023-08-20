ICAN unveils bus to ease staff movement

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Abuja District, yesterday launched a brand new 13-Seater Toyota Hiace bus. Speaking on the sidelines of…

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Abuja District, yesterday launched a brand new 13-Seater Toyota Hiace bus.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Chairman of the District, Adesanya Oluwole Adeyemi, said that the bus would ease the movement of members of staff within and outside the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to him, it had been a long-awaited project, noting that since the tenure of the 2017/2019 executives, the district had a vision to get a bus.

On how the bus would assist the district, Adeyemi said: “We will achieve a lot with the bus. One of the programmes of the institute is ‘catch them young’. It’s a programme in which we go to secondary schools and universities to make students aware of the ICAN programme and key into it.

“The purpose of the bus is now to ease our movement to the various institutions within and outside the FCT to catch students young. Also, during our national conference which is usually held in Abuja, it would be of great help for movement. We bought the bus in order to augment the efforts of organizations that have been helping us.”

