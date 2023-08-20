Shettima tasks political leaders on unity

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called on present and aspiring political office holders to always put the interest, unity and progress of the nation…

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called on present and aspiring political office holders to always put the interest, unity and progress of the nation above personal or sectional gains.

Shettima gave the advice at a reception organised by North-Central Governors’ Forum to celebrate the appointment and accomplishments of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, in Abuja late Friday evening.

The vice president, who paid glowing tributes to the SGF in a message titled ‘a life of honour’, described Sen. Akume as “an idea, a man of honour, a beacon of unity, loyalty and integrity in our nation,” urging political leaders to emulate him.

Shettima in a statement released yesterday by Olusola Abiola, Director Information, Office of the Vice President, also underscored the significance of character for aspiring political office holders.

