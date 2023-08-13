IBB Nurtured Me To Command A Brigade – Former Kebbi Deputy Governor

The immediate past deputy governor of Kebbi State, Colonel Ismaila Yombe (retd), has said former military president, Ibrahim Badamasi...

The immediate past deputy governor of Kebbi State, Colonel Ismaila Yombe (retd), has said former military president, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), incubated him to command an army brigade.

Daily Trust reports that IBB served as military president of Nigeria from 1985 until his resignation in 1993.

Yombe, who fought in the Nigerian civil war in the 1960s before venturing into politics, made the revelations in an exclusive interview with Trust TV.

“We were wearing the military uniform and at times it would be funny to be called Your Excellency at that time. I was 100 per cent a soldier and I looked forward to commanding a brigade. And I thank God that he gave me that opportunity to command a brigade.

“I thank people like General Ibrahim Babangida, who I had the privilege of serving with. He nurtured me to that level. I mean it is not easy to start thinking of becoming a governor rather than hanging in there as an infantry man,” he said when asked if he didn’t have the urge to be a governor or being part of all the coups,” he said

He also spoke on why the Boko Haram insurgency that broke out in 2009 had continued to persist.

“In my opinion, we have had a series of weaknesses in leadership. As our leaders try to mend one loophole, suddenly, another one would open. And there is a lot to blame on relationships,” he said.

