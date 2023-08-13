Governor’s Wife: Nigerians going through tough time

Wife of the Ogun State Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, says the recurrent increase in the price of petrol and the free fall of naira have…

She said Nigerians were going through a difficult time and this, according to her, is very scary.

Mrs Abiodun spoke during the 9th annual convention of the Women Wing Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN), South West Zone, tagged “Abounding Grace.”

The convention which featured investiture of dignitaries, empowerment and award presentations took place at the Apostolic Church, Abeokuta Area Headquarters at Ijemo Agbadu, Abeokuta.

The governor’s wife, in her remarks shortly after her investiture as the patroness of the body, said: “We are going through a period now in our country that is very very trying. It is very very scary. As one of the pastors has said, even to the wealthy, they are afraid how much more to the people that don’t have?

“We all know how much we were buying petrol three or four months ago, we all know how much petrol is today and we also know that it is not even steady yet, it may still be going up and we know the cost of fuel once it goes up, it affects every aspect of our life, the cost of food goes up, the cost of everything goes up.

“Not only petrol, look at our naira, free falling everyday, free falling at a rapid rate every day, these are really tough times, but let us hold on, hold on to our faith, hold on to God, He is the only one that can make the impossible possible, He is the one that in the face of adversity, when things are tough, things will not be tough for us, if we trust in Him”, Abiodun said.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Southwest zonal chairperson of WOWICAN, Odunola Raji-Adebesin charged Christian women to take their rightful position in the leadership space of the country.

Raji-Adebesin also urged women all over the country to continue to seek God’s face in prayer for the success of Nigeria.

She said, “It is high time we take up our position and rulership of our great nation.

“We must unleash our talent positively for the benefit of the body of Christ and the entire nation. Remember, Christian women especially WOWICAN members at all levels are greatly endowed with intellectual greatness and Godly ambition. We should all rise up and possess our possessions.”

