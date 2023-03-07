I would have been a prostitute – Omotola Jalade

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has narrated how she was close to going into prostitution to survive at a young age. In a recent interview…

In a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, she revealed how her father passed away when she was 13 years old.

The actress described her father’s death as a tragic incident that left her emotionless.

Omo Sexy as she is fondly called, said: “I think everything have been today, positively or negatively was because of the death of my father, it affected me so much, because I did not mourn my dad.

“I understand that I was his only child for a long time and my dad and I were very close, he was the manager of Lagos Country Club at the time, many influential people come there and because of that, I started rolling with people of influence from a little age.

“When I was 13, they came to pick me up from school, I knew something was wrong and prayed that hope nothing has happened to my dad. When I got home, I realized my dad was dead, so going through that mental process, I didn’t know how to react and I didn’t know how I was feeling, I was just silent but now that I’m older, I think I really understand everything. So I just became emotionless and it has affected me till today.

“There is nothing anyone says to me that can move me, I am so confident in who I am and I don’t fear anyone. I don’t fear for my life, probably I would have become a prostitute today, I was very desperate to do anything and said I would rather sell my body than for anybody to take my younger brother apart.”

Daily Trust reports that since her Nollywood film debut in 1995, Ekeinde has appeared in over 300 films, selling millions of copies.