I Won’t Resign, says Ondo deputy gov as rift with Akeredolu deepens

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, deputy governor of Ondo State, has said he would not resign from the government of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, despite the cold war between him and his boss.

Aiyedatiwa stated this in a press statement issued to dispel the rumour of his resignation.

“I wish to state that I, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State have not, do not intend and will not sign/author any letter resigning my position as the duly elected Deputy Governor in a joint ticket with my principal the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN, CON.”

“I took an oath the day I was sworn in along with Mr. Governor on February 24th, 2021 to protect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on a four (4) year mandate which terminates in February 23rd, 2025. I remain loyal to my Principal and I stand by the oath I took with the Bible to run the full cycle of the four-year tenure with Mr. Governor,” he said in the copy of the statement obtained by Daily Trust.

Aiyedatiwa said he remained loyal to the governor and would also abide by the allegiance he took to run a full circle of four years tenure with Akeredolu.

He, however, urged the people of the state and members of the parliament to disregard the purported resignation letter in public domain.

“To this end, I urge the people of Ondo State, the State Assembly and the general public to disregard such letter now and in the future,” the deputy governor added.

Daily Trust reports that the development came a few days after the deputy governor’s media aides were sacked by Akeredolu upon his return from a three-month medical vacation.

The governor had returned to the country last week Thursday after a medical trip to Germany following an undisclosed ailment.

