Tinubu receives Enugu gov, Archbishop Kaigama

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday met with Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, and the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Archdiocese, Ignatius Kaigama, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Although details of the meetings were not made known to the press, Daily Trust reports that Kaigama’s discussions with the president focused on the state of the nation amid economic and security challenges.

It was also gathered the governor’s meeting was not unconnected with the development and security of Enugu State.

Recall that Governor Mbah has expressed the vision to transform Enugu from a public sector to a private sector -driven economy and also raise the state’s GDP from the present $4.4 to $30 billion through private sector investment.

He has equally expressed the eagerness of his administration to collaborate and partner with the federal government and international agencies in regard.

Mbah had met with the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri on Wednesday at the Bank’s country office in Abuja and equally participated in the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima on Thursday.

The last time the Enugu State governor visited the President, he discussed Enugu’s economy, security, and the issue of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu and his release from detention.

