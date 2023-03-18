Reign of people ruling Lagos with thuggery will end today – LP candidate, Rhodes-Vivour

The LP governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has said the reign of people allegedly holding the state to ransom will end after the…

The LP governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has said the reign of people allegedly holding the state to ransom will end after the outcome of today’s elections.

This is just as he raised the alarm over alleged voters intimidation in the ongoing governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after casting his vote at polling unit 045 Oshifila Anifowoshe, Ikeja, Gbadebo vowed that the intimidation would be resisted.

He said there have been widespread reports of voters’ intimidation in Kosofe, Iba in Ojo, VGC in Lekki, Comupter Village in Ikeja, among others.

He said, “We are dealing with this in our situation room with the security agencies to ensure that we resist all this.

“It is very unfortunate that Lagos State has been under the rule of people that only bring about thuggery and violence every four years. By God’s grace, by the end of today, their reign and chuckhole on Lagos will end.”

Rhodes-Vivour also dismissed report that he has been replaced as the candidate of LP, describing the letter trending online as nonsense.

He expressed confidence that he would win the election and that Labour Party would form the next government in Lagos State.