Why I didn’t want to marry Portable, new wife speaks

Actress Akinyanju Omobolarinde, aka Ashabi Simple, new wife of Nigerian singer and songwriter, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has revealed that it was never…

Actress Akinyanju Omobolarinde, aka Ashabi Simple, new wife of Nigerian singer and songwriter, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has revealed that it was never her plan to marry the musician.

Portable recently confirmed his marriage to the actress after welcoming a child with her a week ago.

But speaking in an interview with Face TV Africa, actress Ashabi said it wasn’t her plan to marry an “actor, let alone a musician.”

She, however, said she is happy because the singer is supportive, stressing that the marriage is a new beginning for her.

Portable blasts advisers telling first wife to dump him over polygamy

Portable is my boy, says Small Doctor

“I am happy because it was not in my plans and I never considered marrying an actor, let alone a musician, but God did not make it the end of my journey because some people’s careers will end when they face situations they did not expect.”

“Although I can’t see the future, I sense that it is not the end, it’s actually a new beginning and a way forward for me. I’m happy because he (Portable) is supportive and he is ready to be more supportive,” the thespian said.

According to her, she was scared that people would taunt her when she initially started dating the controversial singer.

“I faced a lot of challenges but I thank God. Right from the time I started dating Portable, I was scared that people would mock and abuse me. I thought about it and asked myself if people would console me when I am not happy.

“I decided that this is my happiness and since I wasn’t looking for approval, I went for it. I’m happy because my man makes me happy because if he is not there for me, today won’t be possible,” she said.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...