I know I’ll make a change – 26-yr-old female lawmaker-elect

On March 13, 2023, a 26-year-old Rukayat Motunrayo Shittu was elected as the House of Assembly member for Owode/Onire constituency in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State, a feat that attracted global attention. In this interview with Daily Trust Saturday, the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) graduate spoke about her struggles, victory and the quest to make history in Nigeria, among other issues of interest.

How would you describe your emergence as a lawmaker-elect?

Getting a ticket at a young age in a very competitive environment wasn’t so easy, up till the day of the election. But with the support of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, our people and the Almighty God, it came through for us. That journey was full of ups and downs, but we thank God.

What are some of the rough edges you went through?

Immediately after the party primary, there was a legal issue, which went up to the Supreme Court. And some others things I don’t want to bring to the limelight now, but Alhamdulillah at the end of the day. I see it as something normal because I had a rare opportunity. I expected all of those things to happen. But now, we are here and that is what matters most.

What would you regard as your strength, especially contesting against an incumbent and several odds not in your favour?

My strength and conviction came from God, then the governor. Coming new into the space is not a serious factor once you have massive acceptance from the people. Already, I work very closely with the party and some other stakeholders in Asa Local Government. I didn’t do this alone – my party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) – had the structure and the stakeholders were behind me, coupled with my views and courage. All these worked together to make it happen. And I was able to convince the people against the status quo.

You contested the primary against politicians like the chairman, House of Assembly Committee on Appropriation, Ibrahim Ambali, were you not intimidated?

Aside being young, I am a woman, and women are sidelined when it comes to decision-making. But we must get involved irrespective of the intimidation or challenge and use that as an opportunity not to let myself down. I am here for the generation to come, to put down a legacy for the womenfolk.

Have you reached out to your opponents?

This is not about me but our constituency. Elections have gone and it is time to face governance. In this instance, how do we use legislations and networking to impact our people? We need everybody on board. I am using this medium to reach out to all concerned stakeholders, whether contestants or supporters, everyone to put our constituency first above any other consideration.

What was the impetus for you on this journey?

I served as the first female Senate president of the Congress of the National Open University of Nigeria Students. I have always had an interest in the legislative arm of government since my undergraduate days, like passing laws, establishing government budgets, confirming executive appointments and redressing constituents’ grievances, among others.

Was there a time you felt like quitting?

Not really; I enjoyed every moment. It was an interesting script that kept unfolding from the first day to the very end.

How do you feel about the local and global reactions to your victory?

I feel overwhelmed that this is happening in Owode/Onire constituency. It is a privilege because I am not the best person, youth or woman in my area. But I am happy that Kwarans made history. The huge commendation across the globe has been gratifying.

From a budding female journalist to politics, why the switch?

I might be known to be a journalist, but I have been a student of good governance. To achieve it, we all need to participate in politics and bring about the change we want. As a journalist, ethics does not allow us to be partisan, but the human conscience does not say no to that. I was a student leader for many years and a member of various pro-democracy groups, working basically as a public relations officer (PRO). So, I have been involved in politics. It has been my dream to serve. Most of my close associates, family and friends know that I have interest in politics due to my engagements and some of the trainings, and workshops I have attended to prepare myself for this.

What has changed since your declaration as the winner of the election?

After my declaration, there were a lot of calls coming in. I had up to 90 missed calls in 15 minutes. At the house, people were trouping in and international bodies were reaching out, including the United Nations (UN) women, as well as my alma mater, the NOUN, which congratulated me for the first time, among other organisations and individuals. This is nothing but a blessing from Allah and it has been fantastic.

Some believe you are the youngest lawmaker-elect in the county; do you have any record to that effect?

I think some organisations have conducted a fact-check on that and some alluded to it, but I leave that to relevant bodies to verify. While I believe it is good to be in that space, what is most paramount is to make the best use of the opportunity.

In Nigeria, electioneering is expensive, how were you able to fund your campaign and the court process?

It did that through the support of our people who believed in the course. Allah surrounded me with the right people and it was not so hard for me.

Which organisations or individuals impacted your victory?

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, his wife, ambassador Olufolake; wife of the president-election, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, and the First Lady of the country, Mrs Aisha Buhari, reached out to advise and encourage me during the court case – that I should not relent but believe in the course. Kwara Must Change, a civil society, was an integral part of the history. For Hajiya Buhari, you know I have been on the news even before my election, so when she came to the APC presidential rally in Kwara, she asked after me. Since then, she has been like a mother.

How do you intend to carry your new status?

As a normal person; there is no need to attach much importance, add any specialty or turn myself to something else, just because I have been elected. One day, I will leave the office, so my prayer is for Allah to guide and see us through.

Now that you have been elected, what are you bringing into the picture?

I don’t have to be the best in my constituency. But I should be wise enough to bring together the most qualified people to work with. I will be guided by four cardinal responsibilities of a lawmaker – representation, legislative advancement, executive oversight and constituency outreach – although the last one is not a core responsibility for the legislative arm. It will be a major focus during my stay in the house.

Understanding that rural communities have long been denied many necessities of life, my constituency outreach will involve basic community projects, social amenities and empowerment, among others.

My primary responsibility is to make laws and do things that will benefit my constituency. Anything I am going to do in that office will be based on needs assessment to give the people what they need and not what we want. There is the need to guard against misplacement of projects, many of which we have already identified.

We have low participation of women and youths in the electoral process and governance and I am very hopeful that I am going there to be the best of myself to inspire and encourage them. I want to be a reference point for other youth and women in Nigeria.

We have heard such talks from many politicians but the story usually changes after they get into office; what is the assurance that you will not let the people down?

I am very positive about life and this is what I want to do. I am very ready and don’t see otherwise. The kind of government we have now does not tolerate non performance. And those of us that have been given the opportunity must not let the guards down.

How do you plan to impact the womenfolk, especially as a beneficiary of that constituency?

We have some young women who are still finding it difficult to participate in the political process, but through mentorship and support, that can be achieved. Aside that, the women constitute a large percentage in the voting process and political campaigns, so they need to be empowered. I will make sure that is achieved.

What next for you now after this victory?

Allah is the one that knows what next, but I believe and hope that I am going for another big step. By the guidance of Allah, I am very sure that I am going to make good use of this office that will enhance my future. I will not to be asked how I managed the first opportunity. I am very young and have a long way to go, so I must use this opportunity well. This is a must for me if I really care about my future.

Do you see yourself becoming the first female governor of Kwara State?

Yes, by the grace of God.

What is your message?

I will appreciate the Almighty Allah for making this a reality. I extend my warmest greetings to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and my entire constituency, including all my fans and lovers globally. The journey has just begun; we are going there to make the change we will all see.