Police arrest 30 for disrupting election, vote buying in Ogun

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Frank Mba, says at least 30 persons have been arrested for allegedly engaging in electoral violence and vote…

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Frank Mba, says at least 30 persons have been arrested for allegedly engaging in electoral violence and vote buying during Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Mba disclosed this to journalists on Thursday during a visit to the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abeokuta.

He said the suspects were arrested in different parts of the state for unlawful possession of firearms, inducement and vote buying during the election, among other offences

Man spends 12 months in prison over uncle’s stolen plantain

Police urge A/Ibom people to remain peaceful

He said the police also recovered 12 firearms, including an English made beretta pistol, 25 live cartridges and eight expended cartridges.

The police boss added that 235 credit cards and customiSed ATM cards were also recovered from the suspects.

Mba assured that the suspects would be handed over to INEC for proper prosecution after conclusion of investigation to determine level of complicity and culpability.