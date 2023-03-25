Asake, Ayra Starr, Kizz Daniel nominated for 2023 VGMAs

Nigerian musicians Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Asake, and Kizz Daniel have all been nominated for the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. The candidates were announced…

Nigerian musicians Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Asake, and Kizz Daniel have all been nominated for the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. The candidates were announced at an event on March 18, 2023, and the Nigerians received nominations in the category of Best African Artist.

Other Nigerians who made the nomination list are Omah Lay, who was recognised for Best Collaboration for his verse on King Promise’s “Ten Toes,” Mayorkun, who was recognised for his work on Camidoh’s “Sugarcane” remix, Yemi Alade, who was recognised for “Dumebi,” her collaboration with Mzvee, and BNXN, who was recognised for “Better Days,” their collaboration with Sarkodie.

The 2023 VGAMs will be held on May 13 at the Accra International Convention Centre’s Grand Arena (AICC).