I didn’t sleep with colleague’s husband — Actress Wumi Toriola

Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola has voiced out over speculations that she had an intimate affair with the husband of one of her colleagues. The actress on Wednesday referred to the rumour as ‘diabolical, evil and intended to soil her name.’

While reacting to some comments she saw on a microblogging site, the thespian noted that there are certain people who are bent on tarnishing her image but they would not succeed.

Making the disclaimer, the actress via her verified Instagram account wrote, “This morning, my attention was called to a diabolical comment on Gistlover blog that I “slept with a colleague’s husband.

“Not only is the comment false, it is diabolical, evil and intended to soil my name. Not only did I not sleep with the said person’s present husband, I did not have any intimate relationship with her former husband as well.

“I do not know why this person’s fans are fixated on continuously tarnishing of my image and bent on causing continuous rancour, but I do know that this is the last time I will be responding to anything regarding this person.”

Toriola further said that henceforth she will only expend her energy on her career. “I have moved on. I am focusing only on the future and just want to make movies. By the way, my next production is Queen Lateefah for the big platforms.

“That is what I will be putting my energy on henceforth, not responding to people whose only goal is to see my downfall. I will not fall or fail as long as God is on the throne. God is the greatest and to him alone will I continue to owe my sustenance,” Toriola said.