I charge N466. 5m per show — Davido

Nigerian music megastar, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has revealed that he now charges $600, 000 (N466. 5m) per show. The multiple award winner further stated that he only accepts four gigs per month as not everyone can afford his fee.

The Unavailable singer further noted that he hardly makes any business decisions without putting his team in the know. He made this known during a chat with Zahir Jooma, the co-owner of the popular jewellery store, Icebox.

Davido who charges in US Dollars stated that in a month if he performs in four shows he earns between $2m to $3m. The singer stated, “I mean now shows are $600,000. Now it is less. Actually. Because fewer people can pay. If I do four shows in a month, $2 million, $3 million.”

The pop star has recently been riding on the success of his afrobeat album, Timeless, which he released on March 31. The 30-year-old singer’s fourth album, Timeless has been critically acclaimed since its release.

Davido was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, and raised in Lagos, Nigeria. He made his music debut as a member of the group KB International. Davido studied business administration at Oakwood University before dropping out to make beats and record vocal references. He later completed his studies at Babcock University.

He rose to fame after releasing “Dami Duro”, the second single from his debut studio album Omo Baba Olowo (2012), from which six additional singles —”Back When”, “Ekuro”, “Overseas”, “All of You”, “Gbon Gbon” and “Feel Alright”— were taken. In 2012, Davido won the Next Rated award at The Headies.

