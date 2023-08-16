Davido Lavishes over N500m On Diamond Necklace

Nigerian hip hop star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has acquired a diamond necklace worth over N500 million (£500,000). In a video posted on…

Nigerian hip hop star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has acquired a diamond necklace worth over N500 million (£500,000).

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Davido was seen purchasing the diamond necklace from the designers.

According to the video, the talented music star said he had transformed sand into a diamond.

He bought the diamond-crested pendant which was formed in recognition of his fourth studio album, ‘Timeless’.

“I turned sand to diamond,” the Afrobeat star captioned the video.

Popular social media influencer and blogger, Tunde Ednut, also reacted to Davido’s diamond on his Instagram page as he reposted the video.

“Daaaaaaamn! When there’s money, there’s money,” Ednut exclaimed.

“Davido just purchased one of his most expensive diamond chains. Damn, this one is priced at £500,000.

“It’s a TIMELESS PIECE. No one has ever done this type before where diamonds pure inside the chain like sand.

“Damn! In this era where bar no dey, some people, the era no affect them Oooo!!! Damn. On one chain? WHEN I SAY OBO!!! You saaaaaaaaaaaaaaay?”

