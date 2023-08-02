I can’t trust more than six persons on Tinubu’s ministerial list – Atiku’s aide

Daniel Bwala, an aide to the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has said he can only trust six people on the ministerial list President Bola Tinubu forwarded to the National Assembly for screening.

Bwala stated this while speaking on the ministerial list during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

He said that he expected President Tinubu to have selected capable hands for the job.

“I honestly expected that Mr President would have carefully selected individuals that are capable of giving confidence to the people. I think you can’t trust more than six people on the list. I can vouch for Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, SAN. Then you have other new entrances, which to be fair you cannot judge them when they are not given an opportunity.

“How can somebody who was a minister, then he became a governor for two terms and is going back to become a minister? When you finished your part two and went for part three and ended up graduating, did you come back to your university?

“It is repugnant to natural justice, equity and good conscience for somebody who was a minister and a former two-term governor to come back to the ministry. There are people in his state.”