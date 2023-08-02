VIDEO: Subsidy removal protest begins in Lagos

Last Wednesday, after issuing a seven-day ultimatum to the federal government to reverse all “anti-poor” and “insensitive” policies, members of the Nigeria Labour Congress commenced…

Last Wednesday, after issuing a seven-day ultimatum to the federal government to reverse all “anti-poor” and “insensitive” policies, members of the Nigeria Labour Congress commenced protests over the removal of petrol subsidy in Lagos.

The protesters have converged on the Ikeja under-bridge in Lagos. The union also called on civil society organisations (CSOs) and its councils across the states to join in the August 2 nationwide strike to protest the soaring cost of living in the country.

Niger coupists detain Bazoum's men

Subsidy: Give Muslims non-interest soft loans, MURIC tells FG

Efforts by the federal government to halt the planned strike and protest failed.

See some videos below:

