✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
    News

    VIDEO: Subsidy removal protest begins in Lagos

    Last Wednesday, after issuing a seven-day ultimatum to the federal government to reverse all “anti-poor” and “insensitive” policies, members of the Nigeria Labour Congress commenced…

    Last Wednesday, after issuing a seven-day ultimatum to the federal government to reverse all “anti-poor” and “insensitive” policies, members of the Nigeria Labour Congress commenced protests over the removal of petrol subsidy in Lagos.

    The protesters have converged on the Ikeja under-bridge in Lagos. The union also called on civil society organisations (CSOs) and its councils across the states to join in the August 2 nationwide strike to protest the soaring cost of living in the country.

    Niger coupists detain Bazoum’s men

    Subsidy: Give Muslims non-interest soft loans, MURIC tells FG

    Efforts by the federal government to halt the planned strike and protest failed.

    See some videos below:

     

    Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

    More Stories
    %d bloggers like this: