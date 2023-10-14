I am humbled to receive doctorate degree – Gombe Self-taught ‘engineer’

A 70-year-old self-taught ‘engineer’, Hadi Usman who was conferred with an honorary doctorate degree by the Gombe State University (GSU) for his invention, said he…

A 70-year-old self-taught ‘engineer’, Hadi Usman who was conferred with an honorary doctorate degree by the Gombe State University (GSU) for his invention, said he was humbled by the award.

He was honoured for fabricating radio transmitter, a vespa-engine helicopter and mobile phone, as far back as 1971.

He told Daily Trust Saturday that he was both humbled and excited to be finally recognised by a respected institution, like the GSU, decades after he commenced his invention sojourn.

He said since he started inventing several gadgets as far back 1971, he has made several appeals to the government but it didn’t come to fruition.

FG Urged to Equip Youths With Marketable Skills

FG warns against sexual harassment of students

“Therefore, I was excited and words cannot express how I felt when the GSU informed me of their plan to award me an honorary doctorate degree. I have never feel that happiness in my whole life.

“All I can say is that I am honoured and felt fulfilled as my little efforts are recognised by one of the great citadels of learning, the Gombe State University, and I will forever be grateful for that,” he said.

According to the septuagenarian, in addition to the doctorate degree, the university Vice Chancellor, Professor Aliyu Usman El-Nafaty, had earlier offered him an appointment, teaching undergraduate students at the university’s Centre for Entrepreneurship Development Studies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...