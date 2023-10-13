✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
FG warns against sexual harassment of students

The Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, has warned against sexual harassment on campuses, saying his ministry will deal decisively with perpetrators of such acts.

He gave the warning in his office in Abuja, after receiving the report of the committee on alleged sexual harassment by Professor Cyril O. Ndifo, Dean, Faculty of Law of the University of Calabar (UNICAL).

The minister said sexual offences units will be established in the ministry and all institutions of higher learning to deal with the menace.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of UNICAL, Prof. Florence Banku Obi, told the minister that the university had followed all due processes in handling the matter including the suspension of the suspect, appropriate queries and setting up of a disciplinary committee to hear all parties.

 

