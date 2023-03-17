I almost quit comedy when critics told me I wasn’t funny — Gbenga Adeyinka

A multi-award-winning Nigerian actor and comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka, has said that he was nearly discouraged by his critics to quite comedy at the beginning of…

A multi-award-winning Nigerian actor and comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka, has said that he was nearly discouraged by his critics to quite comedy at the beginning of his career.

Gbenga Adeyinka stated this in an exclusive interview with Daily Trust.

He said that some of his critics openly told him he was not funny as a comedian.

But he said criticism did not bother him any more, saying that “No brand appeals to everybody.”

He said, “I have heard such comments. Also, I have heard some comedians who I consider to be very funny have been told by people that they are not funny.

“There are some comedians that if I listen to both in Nigeria and abroad, I laugh like a silly being. The truth of life is that you cannot satisfy everybody. No brand appeals to everybody.

“Initially, it used to bother me. It bothered me so much at some point that I was thinking of giving up but it was my manager then, God bless her, that said, ‘Why do you allow these things bother you when you are practically one of the comedians that works the most in Nigeria?’ It does not bother me anymore.

“There is freedom of speech and you can say whatever you want to say. What matters is what I feel and what people who patronise, appreciate me feel.

“However, that does not mean that I should rest on my laurels and not keep trying to win people over. But I also understand that you cannot satisfy everybody.”