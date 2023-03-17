You are an illiterate, Fayose blasts MC Oluomo

Isaac Fayose, the younger brother of former Ekiti State governor Ayodele Fayose, has described Musiliu Akinsanya, Lagos State Parks Management Committee Chairman aka MC Oluomo,…

Isaac Fayose, the younger brother of former Ekiti State governor Ayodele Fayose, has described Musiliu Akinsanya, Lagos State Parks Management Committee Chairman aka MC Oluomo, as an illiterate.

He was reacting after MC Oluomo warned Igbos in the state ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

Addressing supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at a meeting, he threatened Igbos who will not vote for the party to stay at home.

“We have begged them. If they don’t want to vote for us, it is not a fight. Tell them, Mama Chukwudi, if you don’t want to vote for us, sit down at home. Sit down at home,” MC Oluomo said.

This comes after Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) won in Lagos state during the presidential poll on February 25.

This has positioned Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, LP’s candidate in Lagos state, as a major challenger to incumbent Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the APC.

Reacting in a viral video, the younger Fayose criticised those commending MC Oluomo for his comments.

He said: “Whoever that is clapping for MC Oluomo now, whoever that is clapping for him, I want you to remember it is working for you today, anti-democratic forces, if they are working for you today, tomorrow might not work for you. So, be careful what you clap for or what you celebrate.

“MC Oluomo, I think your illiteracy is disturbing you. Get yourself a PA, so your PA can tell you the level you can cross and otherwise. Lagos belongs to all of us. Everybody must be able to vote. Mama Chinedu, Mama Chibuzor, everybody must vote. MC Oluomo, respect yourself.”