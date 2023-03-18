‘HUNGER IN THE LAND’: Voters reject bank transfer, demand food 

Many voters in Garam, a community in Tafa LGA of Niger State, rejected the bank transfer promise of party representatives and demanded food as a…

Many voters in Garam, a community in Tafa LGA of Niger State, rejected the bank transfer promise of party representatives and demanded food as a condition to vote in Saturday’s elections.

Some of the voters said they took the decision because of what happened during the February 25 presidential election, when those who made promises to them failed.

Our reporter observed as voters were being offered money, many in bank transfer form, as well as wrappers and cash.

One of the voters, who identified herself simply asAngela, said they were aware that it was constitutionally and morally wrong to collect anything from politicians to vote but that seemed to be only way to get from the people whom she described as selfish.

She said, “Look at our road, very bad. Once they get what they want you will not see them again. So let’s get what we can now.”

Another voter at polling unit 001 at Kofar Sarki said all the political parties were involved in vote buying in the area.

She confessed that some offered wrapper, some cash and some promised transfer.

“Those that promised bank transfer will regret today because of what they did during the presidential election. They made same promise but up till today, nothing was paid. So when they came with such antics today, voter shouted at them,” she said.